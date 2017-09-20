Czech foreign debt rises to 4.5 trillion crowns

The Czech Republic’s total foreign debt rose by 47.4 billion crowns to nearly 4.5 trillion crowns in the second quarter of this year, accounting for 91.9 percent of gross domestic product, according to preliminary data released by the Czech National Bank on Wednesday. Year-on-year, the foreign debt was nearly 1.1 trillion crowns higher.

The Czech Republic’s foreign debt has been gradually increasing for some time. It exceeded the four trillion crown mark for the first time this year. It crossed the two trillion mark in 2010, six years after reaching 1 trillion crowns for the first time.