Czech foreign debt in 2017 climbs to 4.372 trillion crowns

Czech foreign debt climbed during 2017 to stand at 4.372 trillion crowns by the end of the year. That’s 875 billion crowns more than at the end of 2016, according to figures from the Czech National Bank. The total foreign debt represents 86.71 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Around 72 percent of the Czech foreign debt is owned by private entities with the Czech government, state agencies, and majority owned state companies responsible for the rest. Around 44 percent of the overall debt is held by banks.