The Czech Republic’s national football team eked out a 2-1 win over Azerbaijan on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

Neither squad had any hope left of qualifying for the tournament in Russia, with the two top spots in the group already sewn up by Germany and Northern Ireland; but a third-place finish in the group, would leave the squad better positioned in the draw for Euro 2020.

On Thursday, the Czech Republic got goals from Kopic and Barák.