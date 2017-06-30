Czech first quarter growth raised to 3.0 percent

Jan Velinger
30-06-2017
Czech economic growth in the first quarter of the year has been revised upwards to an annual 3.0 percent, an increase of 0.10 basis points from the earlier estimate of the Czech Statistical Office at the start of June. The quarter on quarter growth figure was also upped to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent. Strong domestic growth and export demand helped fuel the first quarter growth figure.

