Czech finance minister attends Eurozone meeting

The Czech finance minister, Ivan Pilny, on Tuesday attended a meeting of the Eurozone focusing on the fiscal rules governing the Eurozone and on the future of the banking union.

The presence of the Czech finance minister was in response to a request from the Czech government for the Czech Republic to be granted observer status at Eurozone meetings despite the fact that it has not yet adopted the single currency. According to Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka being involved in the debate would help prepare the country for Eurozone membership in due time.

The Czech Republic and Croatia have also been invited to attend the December Euro Summit as observers.