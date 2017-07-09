The main prize at the 52nd Karlovy Vary film festival, the Crystal Globe, went to Václav Kadrnka's medieval road movie Little Crusader, a Czech-Slovak-Italian coproduction. The jury’s award went to Alen Drljević's feature film debut Men Don't Cry, reflecting on the legacy of war and the search for reconciliation. The award for best actress went jointly to Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire for the drama Birds Are Singing in Kigali, revolving around the Rwandan genocide. Russian actor Alexander Yatsenko won best actor for his performance in the Russian film Arrythmia. The American romantic comedy Keep the Change won the best debut award, while the award for best feature-length documentary went to the Spanish film Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle. Hollywood star Jeremy Renner received the festival’s President’s Award and the outstanding Czech screenwriter and director Václav Vorlíček, 87, was honoured for his lifelong contribution to Czech cinematography.