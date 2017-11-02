Czech female graduates earn far less than male counterparts

Ian Willoughby
02-11-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Female university graduates in the Czech Republic earn an average 29 percent less than their male graduate colleagues, according to a study commissioned by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. Women who have completed third-level education are paid an average CZK 15,000 less than their male counterparts.

The Czech Republic has the second highest gap between pay levels for male and female graduates in the European Union. The average gap across the bloc is 22 percent.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 