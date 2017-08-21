Czech farmers’ association seeks more flexible policy towards agricultural reform

The Czech Association Of Private Farmers has warned of the consequences for the agricultural sector of proposed reforms of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the Czech sector. They warned that the Czech Republic, because of the large average size of many farm holdings is likely to lose out, as EU reforms look like they will shift more support towards smaller family farms. The association suggested the Ministry of Agriculture adopt a more flexible attitude towards the proposals made so far and work on polices that would mean more farmers can claim EU support in the future. Talks about the shape of the CAP after 2020 have started in part because of the likely reduced EU budget after Brexit.