Czech exhibition recalls Masaryks’ contribution to creation of Israel

Czech foreign minister Lubomír Zaorálek and the Israeli ambassador to the Czech Republic David Meron have launched an exhibition recalling the contribution of Czechoslovakia’s first president, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, and his son, Jan, to the creation of Israel.

Meron recalled president Masaryk’s visit to the then Palestine in 1927. The Czech foreign minister said many Israeli’s today remember the contribution Czechoslovakia made to the founding of the new state in 1948 by deliveries of arms.

The communist regime had mistakenly hoped a communist style regime would evolve in the new Jewish state.