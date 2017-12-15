Czech EPH continues purchases with Italian biomass plants

Czech-based power group EPH has announced the acquisition of two biomass power plants in Italy.

In the latest Italian deal, EPH has agreed to buy two biomass plants from Biomasse Italia and Biomasse Crotone with the total capacity of the units coming to 73 MW. EPH said in a statement that the move is part of the group strategy to develop its renewables business across Europe. The announcement of the purchase targeting renewable energy comes just a day after EPH bolstered its position in Hungary with an agreement to jointly purchase of a 72.6 percent majority stake in Hungary’s second biggest power generation company, Matra.