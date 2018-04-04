Czech employment rate advances to 74.7 in February

04-04-2018
The employment for the Czech population aged between 15 and 64 reached 74.7 percent in February.

That’s a jump of 1.4 percentage points compared with the situation a year earlier. The male employment rate stood at 81.7 percent with the female level at 67.5 percent.

The overall employment rate in January was 74.5 percent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
