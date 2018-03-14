Czech employees lag behind in use of IT technologies

Ruth Fraňková
14-03-2018
Czech use of IT technologies at work is 20 percent lower than in other European countries, a survey carried out by Microsoft in 20 EU member states suggests.

Czech employees don’t use notebooks, the intranet or online planning applications as much as their foreign colleagues. According to the survey, Czech employees don’t receive sufficient technical support and training.

 
 
 
