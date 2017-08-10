Czech importers of eggs from the Netherlands and Belgium have been told they must carry out laboratory checks for the insecticide Fipronil. The demand comes from the State Veterinary Administration. After eggs have been cleared they can be sold on the market. Eggs contaminated with the insecticide, which is harmful to humans and should not be used on chickens, have been found in neighbouring Slovakia. Millions of eggs have been withdrawn from the Netherlands, where the contamination took place, and Belgium, where it was first noticed. The insecticide is used against fleas, mites, and ticks.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates