Czech drug smuggler sentenced to 17 years by New Zealand court

A Czech man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in New Zealand for attempting to smuggle 20 kilogrammes of methamphetamine to the country, the local daily, The Stuff, reported on Tuesday.

The 42-year old Czech and his mother were arrested in May 2016 at the airport in Auckland where they arrived on a flight from Thailand. The drugs, with a street value of up to 20 million US dollars, were discovered in secret compartments in their luggage.

Charges against the mother were dropped after the investigation showed she had no knowledge of the drugs.