Czech drug pervitin remains problem in Germany

Cross-border trade in the Czech produced drug pervitin or meth remains a problem in Germany. According to a recent report by the German Federal Criminal Police Office, the uptake crystal methamphetamine is spreading mainly in the southern and eastern part of Germany which border on the Czech Republic.

According to the German police, around five to ten tonnes of methamphetamine is produced in the Czech Republic each year. Last year, German police seized 62 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, which was five tonnes less than in the previous year.