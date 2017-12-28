Czech crown one of strongest performers in 2017: Bloomberg

The Czech crown was one of the fastest appreciating currencies in 2017, according to the financial news agency Bloomberg.

The fastest rising currency was the Mozambique metical which climbed by 21 percent against the US dollar. The Czech crown shared second place with the Polish zloty, both appreciating by 18 percent.

The Czech National Bank ended the so-called weak crown policy in April this year which had pegged the crown to at or below 27 crowns to the euro and allowed it to float freely. Interest rate rises have followed and are set to continue.