Czech criminal Radovan Krejčíř’s extradition cleared by South African court: report

Czech criminal Radovan Krejčíř can be extradited from South Africa to the Czech Republic according to a local court, Czech Television, citing local media, reported Saturday.

The broadcaster added that the last word on the issue will be with the South African justice minister who will have 180 days to deliver a decision.

South African media say Krejčíř’s return to his homeland could save the country millions of rand in stepped up security costs. Krejčíř has made several attempts to escape from prison in South Africa. At the same time though he is serving a 35 year sentence for attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and drug dealing.

The Czech fled to South Africa in 2007 after criminal charges were brought against him in his homeland. He has been sentenced for a series of multi-million crown cases of fraud. Krejčíř has asked for asylum in South Africa.