Czech construction sector sees activity up by around a third

Activity in the Czech construction sector rose by more than a third in January compared with the same period a year earlier.

The increase came to 33.6 percent compared with January 2017. New planning permits granted increased year-on-year by 1.4 percent with the value of the new permits rising by 20.8 percent. New construction starts were up 23.1 percent compared with a year earlier.

The Czech building sector last year appeared to come out of a long running slump but some sectors, such as civil engineering and infrastructure still appear to be depressed due to the lack of new government and public sector orders.