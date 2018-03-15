Czech construction sector sees activity up by around a third

15-03-2018
Activity in the Czech construction sector rose by more than a third in January compared with the same period a year earlier.

The increase came to 33.6 percent compared with January 2017. New planning permits granted increased year-on-year by 1.4 percent with the value of the new permits rising by 20.8 percent. New construction starts were up 23.1 percent compared with a year earlier.

The Czech building sector last year appeared to come out of a long running slump but some sectors, such as civil engineering and infrastructure still appear to be depressed due to the lack of new government and public sector orders.

 
 
 
