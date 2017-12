The struggling Czech construction sector is set for growth this year according to figures from the Czech Statistical Office.

The national statistical office says growth for the first 10 months of the year averaged out at 2.3 percent. The compares with a sharp drop of 5.9 percent in turnover for the sector in 2016.

Construction in 2017 started poorly in January and February this year but activity picked up in the Spring and Summer for around six months before falling off again.