Czech construction growth seen at 5.1 percent in 2018

The Czech construction sector should grow by around 5.1 percent this year, according to figures released on Monday by the company CEEC Research.

The growth is 0.8 percentage point higher than companies predicted at the start of the year. However, many firms say they are still being held back by a shortage of workers.

Growth in 2019 is expected to slow to 3.7 percent.

The Czech construction sector was one of the last to emerge out of recession with its performance in recent years often lagging the rest of the economy.