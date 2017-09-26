Czech comedy drama to continue as tribute to Jan Tříska

Czech film director Jiří Mádl says filming of comedy drama in which Jan Tříska was due to take part in before his death will continue as a tribute to the actor.

The film, with the working title Na Střeše, is a comedy about life in the Vietnamese community in Prague and was due to start filming with Tříska on Monday. The actor’s death was announced the same day following injuries after he fell from Prague’s Charles Bridge at the weekend.

Mádl said Tříska, 80, had a ritual of walking on the bridge before shooting films, adding that he had prepared for the session and tried out all the costumes.

Tříska emerged as a talented actor in the 1960s and left for Canada and later the US in 1977. He was a major figure in both Czech and international films.