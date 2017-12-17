Czech clinics lack quality sperm : report

The Czech Republic is beginning to lack quality sperm for donation, according to clinics sounded out by public broadcaster Czech Television.

Doctors said that the demand for sperm was rising from infertile couples. However, stricter conditions for sperm donors meant fewer and fewer could meet the requirements, they added.

One clinic in Brno said that only around 10 percent of potential sperm donors could meet the requirements for the total number and quality in an ejaculation.

In the past soldiers and more recently university students have numbered among the biggest donors. But these are more and more frequently affected by stress and other lifestyle problems that can cut sperm numbers and quality.