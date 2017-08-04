Czech civil servants are arrogant, careless about the needs of the public and often unable to give advice in their given area of expertise, according to the outcome of an in-depth survey conducted by Brno’s Mendel University. Two thirds of respondents polled said they had bad experience with arrogant civil servants who were unwilling or unable to give them advice. Civil servants in the construction sector who deal with red tape linked to construction permits got the worst marks. People also complained that they need to go to several institutions in connection with a single request.