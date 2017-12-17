Czech Christmas likely to be warm and rainy

17-12-2017
Christmas in the Czech Republic is likely to be warm with rain or a mix of rain and snow, according to the long term monthly prediction of the national weather office.

Daytime temperatures are likely to rise to above zero and as high as 5 degrees Celsius in the days running up to Christmas.

During the first two weeks of January the forecasters say even nighttime temperatures are likely to remain above zero.

 
 
 
 
