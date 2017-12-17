Czech Christmas likely to be warm and rainy

Christmas in the Czech Republic is likely to be warm with rain or a mix of rain and snow, according to the long term monthly prediction of the national weather office.
Daytime temperatures are likely to rise to above zero and as high as 5 degrees Celsius in the days running up to Christmas.
During the first two weeks of January the forecasters say even nighttime temperatures are likely to remain above zero.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence