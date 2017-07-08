The Czech Catholic Church has said it wants to establish closer cooperation with municipalities and play a bigger role in public life. Cardinal Dominik Duka said after the July plenary session of the Czech Bishop’s Conference that in the coming months the Catholic Church would like to sign memoranda on cooperation with the local administration of towns and villages willing to enter into such cooperation. He said this would involve charity work, participation in local events and improving the grounds in the vicinity of churches and graveyards.