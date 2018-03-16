Czech Catholic Church aims to boost tourist potential

The Czech Catholic Church and Forum for Czech Tourism have signed a memorandum aimed at boosting church and monastery tourism in the country.
The two sides have pledged to cooperate in boosting such tourism both for Czech and foreign visitors. The cooperation should cover joint promotions and partnership on special projects.
Temporary stays at monasteries are already offered for those not seeking a long term religious sanctuary.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
National Museum discovers fake gems in its collection
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
David Whiteman: the forgotten Czech story of the man who triggered World War I