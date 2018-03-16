Czech Catholic Church aims to boost tourist potential

Chris Johnstone
16-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Catholic Church and Forum for Czech Tourism have signed a memorandum aimed at boosting church and monastery tourism in the country.

The two sides have pledged to cooperate in boosting such tourism both for Czech and foreign visitors. The cooperation should cover joint promotions and partnership on special projects.

Temporary stays at monasteries are already offered for those not seeking a long term religious sanctuary.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 