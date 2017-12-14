Czech car production reaches record high

Daniela Lazarová
14-12-2017
Czech car makers are set to produce a record 1.4 million vehicles this year, which is about 50,000 more than last year, according to figures released by the Czech Automotive Industry Association.

Production of cars, trucks, motorcycles and busses grew by 4.5 percent between January and November, to 1.3 million, the association reported. Skoda is the driving force behind the growth in production followed by Tatra and Jawa Moto.

