Czech car production rose by 5.1 percent in the first half of the year with output totalling 756,468 vehicles, according to the Czech Automobile Industry Association. The country’s biggest producer, Škoda Auto, saw production rocket by 13.5 percent, Hyundai’s output climbed by 0.5 percent, but there was a 15 percent drop from the TPCA joint venture plant. June production was 4.7 percent higher than the corresponding month in 2016. The figures show continued overall growth albeit at a slower pace.