Czech car production rose by 5.1 percent in the first half of the year with output totalling 756,468 vehicles, according to the Czech Automobile Industry Association. The country’s biggest producer, Škoda Auto, saw production rocket by 13.5 percent, Hyundai’s output climbed by 0.5 percent, but there was a 15 percent drop from the TPCA joint venture plant. June production was 4.7 percent higher than the corresponding month in 2016. The figures show continued overall growth albeit at a slower pace.
Doris Grozdanovičová: the girl with the sheep in Terezín
Czech government sends Brussels explanation of why it has not taken in refugees
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Czechs say Italy and Greece failed to allow them to carry out full background checks on refugees
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans