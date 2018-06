Czech car companies and car-parts suppliers saw record turnover last year amounting to 1.1 trillion crowns (around 39 billion euros), which represents an increase by seven percent on the previous year, the Czech Automotive Industry Association announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Czech car makers’ exports increased by six percent last year to 918 billion crowns. Some 84 percent of cars made in the Czech Republic are exported to the EU, mainly to Germany, Great Britain and France.