Czech Cabinet approves memorandum with car industry

The Cabinet on Monday approved a memorandum over the future of the auto industry in the Czech Republic. The three-page memorandum seeks how to realise an already finalized action plan setting out the challenges and opportunities for the auto production and parts sector in the country.

Car production is the single most important industrial sector in the Czech Republic, with three car makers active and many more jobs linked to the dozens of components companies.

The sector is at a crucial crossroads with moves towards electric cars and driverless vehicles with those changes demanding more electronics and digitalisation than ever before.