Czech Cabinet agrees to pave way for collective legal actions

The Czech government has agreed to change its legal system so that collective actions can be launched in the future.

At the moment there is no room in the country’s legal framework for such actions to be brought which sets the Czech Republic apart from most European states.

Common actions are frequently brought in other countries in cases such as over mass transport accidents and failures by multinationals such as Volkswagen’s dieselgate affair.

The current government promised to introduce legislation to make such actions possible. At the moment only the basic intention to introduce the legislation has been outlined by the Ministry of Justice. It expects to table detailed plans by the first quarter of next year which can be put to parliament.