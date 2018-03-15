Czech business boss says PM’s position on new nuclear reactors is ‘fiction’

The head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce has hit out at current prime minister Andrej Babiš for his stance that state dominated utility ČEZ should be able to build new nuclear reactors on its own without any help.

Chamber president Vladimír Dlouhý, speaking at an energy conference in Prague, said such a position was pure fiction.

He added that the chamber supports construction of new reactors and that the Czech Republic has advantages, such as developed nuclear know how and companies with relevant experience, which many other countries lacked.

A Czech government energy framework calls for at least one new reactor to be built at the current Dukovany site by at least 2035 when the four current units there are likely to be phased out.