The Czech Republic’s second biggest commercial tv broadcaster, FTV Prima, has seen profits increase to record levels.

Net profit for 2016 rose by just over 60 percent to 481 million crowns with earnings up 7 percent to almost 3.0 billion crowns, according to the group’s annual report.

FTV has five tv stations and last year became the second most watched broadcaster following commercial rival, TV Nova. FTV Prima said its success was based on rising ad revenue and its changed commercial policy.