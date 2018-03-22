Czech biathlon coach Ondřej Rybář steps down

The head coach of the Czech biathlon team, Ondřej Rybář, has announced he will step down from the post.

Rybář is credited with the success of Czech biathletes in recent years, including the five Olympic medals picked up in the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

The 39-year-old says he wants to devote more time to his family and this is not possible with the international travel required as head coach. Rybář said he would resign after the Sochi games but was persuaded to stay on.