Czech based Avast to launch shares on London exchange

Chris Johnstone
12-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech-based software security and protection company Avast has announced plans to launch shares on the London stock exchange this year with the target of raising around 200 million US dollars.

The anti-virus company says it wants to ease its debt burden and create room for further growth. The share offer is likely to be targeted at institutional investors.

Avast took a major step towards boosting its worldwide position by taking over the rival company AVG in 2016.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 