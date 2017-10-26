Czech Banking Association sees 2017 growth at 4.3 percent

The Czech Banking Association has revised upwards its growth expectations for the country this year to 4.3 percent from the previous 3.2 percent in June. June’s prediction had also been upped from the association’s 2.6 percent forecast in April. The association also sees 2018 Czech growth at 3.2 percent compared with the previous 2.7 percent. Higher than expected domestic demand and a continued strong export performance are behind the revision.
Political scientist: It is difficult to imagine a prime minister who faces criminal charges
2017 elections spell shake-up for Czech politics
SCS Software’s CEO Pavel Šebor on the success of flagship title Euro Truck Simulator and what it’s like to drive 18 wheels of steel
Andrej Babiš: the divisive central figure in Czech politics
How should socialist architecture be treated now?