Czech band Mňága a Žďorp is set to perform at the Chernobyling festival in Ukraine on Thursday. The event takes place in Slavutych, a town that was built for the evacuated personnel of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the 1986 disaster that occurred near the city of Pripyat. The festival got underway on Wednesday and will continue until Friday. The profits will be dedicated to the inhabitants of the Chernobyl zone to improve their living conditions and restore some of the houses.