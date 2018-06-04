Czech average wages rise 8.6 percent in first quarter

Czech average wages rose by 8.6 percent in the first quarter to 30,265 crowns. After taking off the impact of inflation, the real rise comes to 6.6 percent .

The median wage, the most frequently paid which cancels out the impact of very high wages on the average, rose by 8.3 percent to 25,674 crowns according to the Czech Statistical Office.

Czech wages are rising faster than in most neighbouring countries with the average wage breaking the 30,000 crown mark for the first time at the end of 2017.