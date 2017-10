The Czech Republic is catching up with the average wealth of euro-zone countries, according to the Ministry of Finance.

It says average Czech per capital GDP rose this year to 85 percent of the average in the 19 euro zone countries from 83 percent last year.

And, it says the rise will continue next year to 86 percent.

The placing is better than Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Hungary, and Portugal.

But Czech are also seen rising as well from 63 percent of the average last year to 68 percent in 2018.