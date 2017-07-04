British police have announced the arrest of a 23 year old Czech and a Pole who have been charged with trying to smuggle 79 hand guns across the channel. The two men were caught on the French side of the tunnel after British police said they found the guns hidden in specially constructed compartments of the van. The haul is said to be a record. Police said they had no doubt that the guns were destined for use in crime on British streets. The Czech was reported to have been living in Britain for some time.