British police have announced the arrest of a 23 year old Czech and a Pole who have been charged with trying to smuggle 79 hand guns across the channel. The two men were caught on the French side of the tunnel after British police said they found the guns hidden in specially constructed compartments of the van. The haul is said to be a record. Police said they had no doubt that the guns were destined for use in crime on British streets. The Czech was reported to have been living in Britain for some time.
Sting: My father and grandfather had to point rifles at Germans – thanks to the EU I’ve never had to
EU summit opens with spat between President Macron and Visegrad Group
Czech Republic has highest percentage of unfilled jobs in EU
Gun use bill passed by lower house
U Medvídků – A Prague home of beer for over five centuries