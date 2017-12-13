Czech army to invest one billion crowns in training facilities

The Czech army plans to invest about one billion crowns in the construction of new training facilities and in the renovation of the existing ones between the years 2019 and 2025, the Defense Ministry spokeswoman Jana Zechmeisterová said on Wednesday.

The money will be used, among others, for the reconstruction and enlargement of the Military Academy and Training Center in Vyškov. According to Ms Zechmeisterová, around 17,000 to 18,000 soldiers pass through the military academy and training centre each year.