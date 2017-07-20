Exports of arms and military material from the Czech Republic reached a record 18.2 billion crowns (around 690 million euros) last year, according to a report that will be debated by the government on Monday. In 2015 that figure stood at 15 billion crowns. Most of the military material, amounting to 1.66 billion crowns, went to Iraq, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia and Egypt. Last year, some 1,180 licenses were issued for the export of military material.