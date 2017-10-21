Czech and Slovak museums planning major 1918 exhibition

The Czech National Museum is preparing a major joint exhibition with the Slovak National Museum to mark the centenary in 2018 of the foundation of Czechoslovakia, the news site iDnes.cz reported. The exhibition will open in Bratislava before transferring to Prague in October.

The show will focus on Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk and other important figures in Czechoslovakia’s foundation but will also feature the stories of ordinary citizens.

The joint exhibition will be just one of a number of events in 2018 marking not only the centenary of Czechoslovakia but also the 50th anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion and 25 years since the formation of the independent Czech Republic.