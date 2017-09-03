Czech and Slovak governments to meet at Lednice Castle

A joint meeting of Czech and Slovak governments is set to take place at Lednice castle in south Moravia on Monday. Among the main topics on the agenda will be the joint celebration of the founding of Czechoslovakia, cooperation in the area of energy infrastructure, situation in Ukraine and migration.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka is also scheduled to hold separate talks with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to discuss regional cooperation among V4 countries as well as other issues. The meeting at Lednice Castle is the fifth joint session of the Czech and Slovak governments.