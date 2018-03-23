Czech and Scottish military bands perform in Prague

Czech and Scottish military bands performed at Prague Castle on Friday on the occasion of British Day celebrations.
The event, which is part of the Festival of British Culture, is organised by the British Embassy in Prague. It was attended by Czech Defence Minister Karla Šlechtová and British Ambassador Nick Archer.
The Czech Army band has presented part of its programme for the 2018 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which will be part of the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.
