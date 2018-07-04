Czech and Polish PMs to meet ahead of “China 16+1 Summit” in Bulgaria

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) is due to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki (PiS) on Friday to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and cooperation, as well as wider European issues affecting the Visegrad Group, which also includes Hungary and Slovakia.

The two leaders will meet in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary before heading to Bulgaria for a conference taking place within a summit between China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC).

The “China 16+1 Summit”, now its seventh year, has raised alarm in Brussels over the intensifying level of engagement between the member countries and communist China, which has invested heavily in the CEE region.