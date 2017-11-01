Czech-American music composer Ladislav Kubik dies at 71

Czech-American contemporary music composer Ladislav Kubik has died in the United States at the age of 71, the ctk news agency reported.

Kubik studied composition at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague and taught at the Prague Music Conservatory before moving to the United States. From 1991 he worked as Professor of Composition at Florida State University's College of Music in Tallahassee.

He won international recognition thanks to concerts, radio broadcasting and recording of his works in more than 20 countries of South and North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.