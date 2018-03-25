Czech ambassador to US: expelling Russian diplomats “adequate reponse”

The expulsion of Russian diplomats would be an adequate reaction to the poisoning of a Russian double agent in Britain and a minimal show of solidarity with the country, according to the Czech Ambassador to the US Hynek Kmoníček.

In a debate on Czech Television Ambassador Kmoníček pointed out that the fact that a Russian double agent had been killed in Britain, when there were Russian double agents in other parts of the world, such as the US or Israel, suggested that Russia considered Britain to be a weak link in defence, which was something that the EU should stand up against. Prime

Minister Andrej Babiš, who said on Friday that the Czech Republic was likely to expel a number of Russian diplomats over the incident, is to discuss the matter with Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky and other cabinet ministers on Monday.