Czech ambassador to Egypt: Cairo delaying results of investigation into knife attack

The Czech ambassador to Egypt Veronika Kuchynová -Šmigolová has said Egypt is delaying the results of an investigation into a knife attack in which one Czech and two German tourists were killed at a beach in Hurghada in July of this year for fear off putting off tourists.

The ambassador said that while the Egyptian side was extremely helpful and cooperative the likely conclusion that it had been a terrorist attack was not in their best interests. An official conclusion into the affair may take time, the ambassador said.

Negotiations are also underway regarding compensation for the families of the victims.