Czech Airlines’ plane bound for Moscow forced to turn back due to technical problem

A Czech Airlines flight to Moscow was forced to turn back due to a technical defect early on Sunday, the ctk news agency reported.
The plane returned to Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport after the pilot reported a technical problem, fully in line with regulations, a Czech Airlines spokesman said.
The passengers boarded another plane for Moscow two hours later. The character of the technical problem was not specified.
