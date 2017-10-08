Czech Airlines’ plane bound for Moscow forced to turn back due to technical problem

Daniela Lazarová
08-10-2017
A Czech Airlines flight to Moscow was forced to turn back due to a technical defect early on Sunday, the ctk news agency reported.

The plane returned to Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport after the pilot reported a technical problem, fully in line with regulations, a Czech Airlines spokesman said.

The passengers boarded another plane for Moscow two hours later. The character of the technical problem was not specified.

 
 
 
 
 
 
